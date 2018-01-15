Hoover issues new dates for public input meetings on comprehensive plan

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover great place to live sign A sign listing recognition the city of Hoover has received for being a great place to live stands outside the Hoover Municipal Center in Hoover, Alabama.

The city of Hoover has announced revised dates for public input meetings to help the city develop a comprehensive plan to steer the city through the years ahead.

Here is the revised list of meeting dates with times and locations:

Thursday, Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m. — Greystone Elementary School, 300 Village St.

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 6:30 p.m. — Shades Crest Baptist Church, 452 Park Ave.

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 6:30 p.m. — Hoover Municipal Center, 100 Municipal Lane.

Residents and Hoover business people will have an opportunity at each meeting to share what they think an ideal Hoover looks like in 20 years and what actions the city should take to get there, City Planner Mac Martin said.

The meetings are an extension of discussions that started with town hall meetings in October and November, Martin said.

Residents and business owners also are encouraged to share their thoughts by taking an online survey at futurehoover.com. That survey already is active and will be available online through the end of March.

All of the input received in the survey and at the town hall meetings will be used to determine the city’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats and to develop a draft version of the comprehensive plan, Martin said.

The goal is to have a draft version ready by early summer for review by an advisory committee made up of 12-15 stakeholders from various sectors of the community, he said. Then, he wants to have a version for review by the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council by mid-summer, he said.