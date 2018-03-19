Hoover Historical Society to focus on city school system Tuesday

× Expand Jason Gaston photo courtesy of Hoover Historical Society; Charles Hickman photo by Jon Anderson Jason Gaston Charles Hickman Speakers at the March 2018 meeting of the Hoover Historical Society will include Jason Gaston, public relations coordinator for Hoover City Schools (at left) and Charles Hickman, one of Hoover's first school board members and author of a book on the history of Hoover City Schools (at right).

The Hoover Historical Society plans to focus on the Hoover school system at its March meeting on Tuesday at the Hoover Public Library.

Speakers will include Charles Hickman, one of the first Hoover school board members and author of a new book on the history of Hoover City Schools, and Jason Gaston, coordinator of public relations for the school system.

The meeting is scheduled to be held in the library’s Shakespeare Room, with refreshments at 1 p.m. and a presentation at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free, and the public is invited.