Hoover Historical Society to focus on city school system Tuesday

The Hoover Historical Society plans to focus on the Hoover school system at its March meeting on Tuesday at the Hoover Public Library.

Speakers will include Charles Hickman, one of the first Hoover school board members and author of a new book on the history of Hoover City Schools, and Jason Gaston, coordinator of public relations for the school system.

The meeting is scheduled to be held in the library’s Shakespeare Room, with refreshments at 1 p.m. and a presentation at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free, and the public is invited.

