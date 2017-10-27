Hoover foster mom charged with abusing 5-week-old, breaking baby's arms and legs

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department Alessandra Terin Bishop Alessandra Terin Bishop

Hoover police today arrested a 27-year-old Hoover woman who is accused of abusing her 5-week-old foster child, causing 11 fractures in the baby girl’s arms and legs.

Police Capt. Gregg Rector said 27-year-old Alessandra Terin Bishop took her foster baby to Children’s of Alabama hospital, reporting an injury to her arm, on Oct. 16. It was determined the baby had 11 bone fractures, including breaks in both arms and both legs, Rector said.

Hoover detectives were called to the hospital and have been actively working the case for the past 12 days, Rector said. Child abuse experts at Children’s Hospital and the Jefferson County Department of Human Resources played crucial roles in the investigation, Rector said.

The Bessemer Division of the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office today charged Bishop with aggravated child abuse. Hoover police then arrested Bishop at a house in Vestavia Hills at 11:55 a.m., though the child abuse was believed to have occurred at Bishop’s home in Hoover, Rector said.

“It’s hard to comprehend how this suspect, or anyone for that matter, could be capable of harming an innocent child,” Rector said. “We believe this is a tough little girl though and have confidence that she will make a full recovery.”

The baby, now seven weeks old, has been released from the hospital and is recovering, he said.

“This was certainly a troubling case, and the type of case that can be very hard on investigators,” Rector said. “They are always professional though and fully embrace their role of speaking for victims who can’t speak for themselves.”

Bishop was taken to the Hoover Jail and will be taken to the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer later today, Rector said. Her bond was set at $30,000.

Police ask anyone with additional information about this case to call Detective Brandon Harris at 444-7742.