Hoover fire stations designated as collection spots for donations

Layton Dudley
Hoover Patriot Day
Hoover Patriot Day was held at the Hoover Fire station 2 in honor of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. Retired Major Ron Bradstreet was the main speaker and a reception followed the ceremony.
From the City of Hoover Facebook page
All Hoover Fire Department stations are accepting donations, including non-perishable items and essentials, for Puerto Rico aid efforts. Donations will be accepted now through Oct. 22, and drop offs are accepted between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. The donations and will be sent to Puerto Rico to help those affected by Hurricane Maria by being shipped to Pentecostal churches located around Puerto Rico, and local missionaries will distribute the items to the island.
Items needed include:
- Nonperishable food
- Water
- Personal hygiene products for female and males
- Rags
- Paper towels
- Baby wipes
- Soap
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Deodorant
- Mosquito nets
- Mosquito repellant (no sprays - liquids only)
- Sunscreen
- Lotion
- Diapers in all sizes
- C and D batteries
Addresses for the Hoover Fire Stations are below:
Fire Station 1: 1953 Braddock Circle
Fire Station 2: 1591 Patton Chapel Road
Fire Station 3: 803 Riverchase Parkway West
Fire Station 4: 800 Municipal Drive
Fire Station 5: 588 Park Avenue
Fire Station 6: 310 Edna Road
Fire Station 7: 100 Inverness Parkway
Fire Station 8: 121 Village Street
Fire Station 9: 1150 Legacy Drive
Fire Station 10: 3547 Market Street