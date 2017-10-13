Hoover fire stations designated as collection spots for donations

× 1 of 2 Expand Layton Dudley Hoover Patriot Day Hoover Patriot Day was held at the Hoover Fire station 2 in honor of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. Retired Major Ron Bradstreet was the main speaker and a reception followed the ceremony. × 2 of 2 Expand From the City of Hoover Facebook page Prev Next

All Hoover Fire Department stations are accepting donations, including non-perishable items and essentials, for Puerto Rico aid efforts. Donations will be accepted now through Oct. 22, and drop offs are accepted between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. The donations and will be sent to Puerto Rico to help those affected by Hurricane Maria by being shipped to Pentecostal churches located around Puerto Rico, and local missionaries will distribute the items to the island.

Items needed include:

Nonperishable food

Water

Personal hygiene products for female and males

Rags

Paper towels

Baby wipes

Soap

Shampoo and conditioner

Deodorant

Mosquito nets

Mosquito repellant (no sprays - liquids only)

Sunscreen

Lotion

Diapers in all sizes

C and D batteries

Addresses for the Hoover Fire Stations are below:

Fire Station 1: 1953 Braddock Circle

Fire Station 2: 1591 Patton Chapel Road

Fire Station 3: 803 Riverchase Parkway West

Fire Station 4: 800 Municipal Drive

Fire Station 5: 588 Park Avenue

Fire Station 6: 310 Edna Road

Fire Station 7: 100 Inverness Parkway

Fire Station 8: 121 Village Street

Fire Station 9: 1150 Legacy Drive

Fire Station 10: 3547 Market Street