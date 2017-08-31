Hoover Fire Department, churches collect items for Hurricane Harvey relief

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hurricane Harvey relief 8-31-17 (1) Lake Cyrus resident Kathleen Cannon, at left, brings items to help Hurricane Harvey victims to Hoover Fire Station No. 6 near Deer Valley, with assistance from Hoover firefighter Josh Henson on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hurricane Harvey relief 8-31-17 (2) Hoover firefighter Joe Pate helps Lake Cyrus resident Kathleen Cannon unload Hurricane Harvey relief items from her vehicle at Hoover Fire Station No. 6 near Deer Valley in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hurricane Harvey relief 8-31-17 (3) Hoover fire Capt. Nathan Hinds, at left, and firefighter Josh Henson help Lake Cyrus resident Kathleen Cannon unload Hurricane Harvey relief items at Hoover Fire Station No. 6 in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Prev Next

The Hoover Fire Department and some Hoover churches are collecting items to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Every Hoover fire station will be a collection point at least through Sunday night, Sept. 3, department spokesman Rusty Lowe said.

Needed items include non-perishable food items, bottled water, toiletries and pet food. Fire officials ask that people bring the donations between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Lake Cyrus resident Kathleen Cannon started collecting items from among her neighbors Wednesday afternoon and by 7 p.m. Thursday night had brought three loads to Fire Station No. 6 near Deer Valley.

“I can’t believe we got all this,” Cannon said. “I’m so blessed to have such great neighbors.”

The Hoover Fire Department will take items that are collected to Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, which is also serving as a collection point, Lowe said. The effort is a partnership with the city of Birmingham, Lowe said.

After Sunday night, Hoover fire officials will re-assess the situation to see whether to continue the donation drive longer, he said.

The Hoover Fire Department will not be accepting monetary donations to help with Hurricane Harvey relief. The department is recommending people give monetary donations to the American Red Cross through the Red Cross website.

Some Hoover churches, such as Hunter Street Baptist Church and Bluff Park United Methodist Church, also are serving as collection points for donations.

Items being collected at Hunter Street include cases of bottled water, baby diapers, baby wipes, baby formula, construction-grade trash bags, leather gloves, disposable cleaning gloves, respirator breathing masks and cases of Clorox.

The trailer at Hunter Street is at 2600 John Hawkins Parkway and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 2-16, or until the trailer is full. Once the trailer is full, it will be delivered to a ministry partner in Texas, church officials said.

Bluff Park United Methodist Church is asking people to put together “flood bucket cleaning kits” in 5-gallon buckets with resealable containers. Instructions for putting the buckets together are here. The church asks people to bring the buckets with cleaning supplies to the first floor elevator lobby of the church at 733 Valley Street.

Other Hoover churches that are collecting items for Hurricane Harvey relief can share that information in the comments below.