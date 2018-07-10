Hoover council votes to raise sales and use taxes, lodging fees

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover council 7-10-18 The Hoover City Council voted 4-3 to raise sales and use taxes and lodging room fees on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

The Hoover City Council tonight voted 4-3 to approve three tax increases that city officials estimate will bring in $11.2 million more in revenue each year but voted down a fourth tax increase that would have generated about $1 million more.

Specifically, the council voted to:

Increase Hoover’s sales tax rate from 3 percent to 3.5 percent, which will put the overall sales tax rate at 8.5 percent in the Shelby County part of Hoover and 9.5 percent in the Jefferson County part of Hoover. This tax increase will go into effect Oct. 1 of this year.

Increase Hoover’s tangible personal property tax from 3 percent to 3.5 percent. Revenue Officer Frank Lopez described this as a companion tax to the sales tax — essentially a tax on leasing items instead of buying them. It also will go into effect Oct. 1.

Create a $2 nightly room fee for lodging facilities in Hoover instead of increasing the city’s lodging tax from 3 percent to 6 percent (or 14 percent to 17 percent including state and county taxes). This room fee, which technically is also a tax, will go into effect Jan. 1.

The increase in sales and tangible personal property taxes together are estimated to generate $10 million more per year for the city, while the $2 nightly room fee is estimated to generate $1.2 million a year, for a total of $11.2 million in additional revenue.

The votes for the tax increases all were 4-3, with council members Casey Middlebrooks, Derrick Murphy, Curt Posey and Gene Smith voting for the tax increases and council members John Greene, John Lyda and Mike Shaw voting against them.

The council also voted 4-3 to reject an increase in residential rental and lease taxes from 1 percent to 2 percent, which city officials projected would have given the city about $1 million more per year. Murphy joined Greene, Lyda and Shaw in voting against the residential rental tax increase, while Middlebrooks, Posey and Smith voted in favor of it.

