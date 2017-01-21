Hoover council to hold work session about new sports complex

× Expand Sketch by Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood Hoover Event Center exterior 3 Here's an external sketch of the planned indoor event center being built next to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The Hoover City Council has scheduled a special work session for Tuesday, Jan. 24, to coordinate efforts with the Sports Facilities Management company regarding its management of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

The meeting is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. in the Michael Jordan Room at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium and is open to the public.

Monty Jones Jr., the general manager for the complex (who works for Sports Facilities Management), said he requested the meeting with the council and key city staff just to make sure everyone with Sports Facilities Management and the city are on the same page regarding expectations, responsibilities, communication and operating procedures.

While the Hoover Metropolitan Complex is a city-owned park and recreation facility, there will be some differences in management due to the public-private partnership the city has established with Sports Facilities Management, Jones said.

He wants the arrangement to be efficient so he can help make sure the complex brings as much additional revenue for the city as possible while also providing additional recreational opportunities for the community, Jones said.

As general manager, he will oversee operations of Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, the Hoover RV Park, the 155,000-square-foot Finley Center for indoor sporting events, trade shows and other gatherings, and the outdoor sports complex that will include soccer/football/lacrosse fields, baseball/softball fields and 16 tennis courts.

Jones said his company already is actively seeking events to bring to the facility, which he said is on track to open in time for the SEC Baseball Tournament in May.

“Staffing efforts are going great,” Jones said. He anticipates having about 20 full-time employees to take care of daily operations, plus a lot of part-time staff that assist with events, he said.

On a related note, Hoover Council President Gene Smith said earlier this month he is seeking advice from the city attorney regarding the city’s Stadium Advisory Committee, which historically has guided operation of the Hoover Met in conjunction with the Hoover Parks and Recreation Board. He wants to determine whether that committee needs to be repurposed or perhaps disbanded altogether, he said.