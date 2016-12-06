Hoover council seeks to fill Library Board vacancy

The Hoover City Council today began seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the Hoover Library Board following the end of longtime Library Board member Michael Krawcheck’s most recent four-year term.

Krawcheck has served on the board for 20 years and said he decided that as his term expired this month, he believes it’s time to allow someone else an opportunity to serve.

He’s not disenchanted with the library or upset about anything, and he wasn’t asked to leave the board, Krawcheck said. “

The idea was entirely my own,” he said.

He just believes that at age 77, it’s in the long-term best interests of the library for someone else to learn the ropes who might have more longevity with the board, he said.

That said, Hoover Council President Gene Smith said the council is exploring some type of emeritus status for Krawcheck that would allow him to continue contributing to the board without being a voting member.

“He still has very valuable information and conversations to give,” Smith said.

Krawcheck said he is open to the emeritus idea because he would enjoy continuing coming to board meetings and offering insight.

People interested in serving on the five-member Library Board should submit a letter of interest and resume to the Hoover city clerk’s office at the Hoover Municipal Center at 100 Municipal Lane by 5 p.m. on Dec. 16. The City Council expects to make an appointment at its Jan. 3 meeting, and the new board member would attend the Jan. 10 board meeting.

The Hoover Library Board typically meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. and attends library and city functions as necessary.