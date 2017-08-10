Hoover council revitalizing Industrial Development Board; seeks applicants

The Hoover City Council is revitalizing its Industrial Development Board and today started accepting applications to fill seven seats on the board.

Councilman Derrick Murphy said city officials want to continue to build on the strong retail base the city has but also diversify the economy by bringing in other types of businesses.

The Industrial Development Board will be working with the city’s economic developer, once that person is hired, to that end, Murphy said.

The board is a nonprofit public corporation authorized for economic development and improving the business climate through the issuance of tax-exempt bonds and by providing other incentives allowed by Alabama law.

The council is looking for people who specialize in the utility industry, health care, technology, banking and commercial, retail and/or industrial development. Applicants must designate which area of specialty they have.

Letters of interest and resumes must be hand-delivered to the Hoover city clerk’s office at 100 Municipal Lane, Hoover, AL 35216 no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24. The City Council plans to make appointments to the board on Sept. 5.

For more information, email City Clerk Margie Handley at handleym@ci.hoover.al.us.