Hoover council releases schedule for 2017 budget hearings

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover City Council 11-7-16 The Hoover City Council conducts business in its first meeting as a new council on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.

The Hoover City Council has released a more detailed schedule for 2017 budget hearings set to take place Thursday and Friday.

The council plans to hear budget requests from various city department heads. The hearings are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the William J. Billingsley Council Chambers at the Hoover Municipal Center at 100 Municipal Lane.

Here is the complete schedule for the hearings, which are open to the public.

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

9 a.m. — Overview of budget process and estimated revenues

10 a.m. — Police Department (also includes 911 communications)

11 a.m. — Revenue Department

11:15 a.m. — Finance Department

Noon — Human Resources Department

12:15 p.m. — City Clerk

12:30 p.m. — Office of the Mayor

12:45 p.m. — Purchasing Department

1 p.m. — Fire Department

2 p.m. — Public Works Department (also includes building services, fleet, and park maintenance)

3 p.m. — Events unit

3:30 p.m. — Information & Reporting Department

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

9 a.m. — Engineering Department (also includes wastewater management, landscape architecture and urban forestry)

10 a.m. — Municipal Court

10:30 a.m. — Operations Department

Noon — Parks and Recreation Department (also includes Senior Center)

12:30 p.m. — Inspection Services Department

1 p.m. — Technology

2 p.m. — Hoover Public Library

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato has yet to release his 2017 budget proposal for the council's consideration. Brocato said he hopes to have a budget presented and approved by the council by the end of January. In the meantime, the city continues to operate off its budget for fiscal 2016, which ended Sept. 30.