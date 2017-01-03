Hoover council releases schedule for 2017 budget hearings

Photo by Jon Anderson
Hoover City Council 11-7-16
The Hoover City Council conducts business in its first meeting as a new council on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.
The Hoover City Council has released a more detailed schedule for 2017 budget hearings set to take place Thursday and Friday.
The council plans to hear budget requests from various city department heads. The hearings are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the William J. Billingsley Council Chambers at the Hoover Municipal Center at 100 Municipal Lane.
Here is the complete schedule for the hearings, which are open to the public.
THURSDAY, JAN. 5
9 a.m. — Overview of budget process and estimated revenues
10 a.m. — Police Department (also includes 911 communications)
11 a.m. — Revenue Department
11:15 a.m. — Finance Department
Noon — Human Resources Department
12:15 p.m. — City Clerk
12:30 p.m. — Office of the Mayor
12:45 p.m. — Purchasing Department
1 p.m. — Fire Department
2 p.m. — Public Works Department (also includes building services, fleet, and park maintenance)
3 p.m. — Events unit
3:30 p.m. — Information & Reporting Department
FRIDAY, JAN. 6
9 a.m. — Engineering Department (also includes wastewater management, landscape architecture and urban forestry)
10 a.m. — Municipal Court
10:30 a.m. — Operations Department
Noon — Parks and Recreation Department (also includes Senior Center)
12:30 p.m. — Inspection Services Department
1 p.m. — Technology
2 p.m. — Hoover Public Library
Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato has yet to release his 2017 budget proposal for the council's consideration. Brocato said he hopes to have a budget presented and approved by the council by the end of January. In the meantime, the city continues to operate off its budget for fiscal 2016, which ended Sept. 30.