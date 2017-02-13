Hoover council leases 100 acres to park board for sports complex

The Hoover City Council this morning voted to lease 100 acres to the Hoover Parks and Recreation Board for construction of sports fields and tennis courts at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

The city is using the park board to do construction because the park board can enter into design/build contracts that do not require a bid process and are not subject to change orders, City Administrator Allan Rice said.

The design/build process will allow the park board to enter into a contract with a construction manager for a set price and then allow that contractor to handle negotiations with subcontractors on its own, Rice said.

The council called a special meeting to consider the lease because land clearing needs to get started, Rice said. There is a limited amount of time that land in that area can be cleared because of a species of endangered bats in the area, he said. The bats use dead trees during mating season, and those trees cannot be disturbed during the mating season, he said.

The lease is for $1 a year.

The outdoor sports complex is set to include five NCAA regulation-size soccer/football/lacrosse fields, five NCAA regulation-size baseball fields, 16 tennis courts and a playground. It is scheduled for completion in late 2018, Rice said.

The outdoor complex is being built next to the 155,000-square-foot Finley Center, an indoor sports and event center under construction next to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The Finley Center is scheduled to open in May in time for the 2017 SEC Baseball Tournament.