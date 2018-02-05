Hoover council honors educators who were integration pioneers

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Marilyn Jones Charles Whatley Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy and Councilman Derrick Murphy, at left, thank Marilyn Jones and Charles Whatley for being integration pioneers in Hoover, Alabama during a Hoover City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.

The Hoover City Council tonight, as part of Black History Month, recognized two of the first black teachers to teach in Hoover area schools during integration efforts nearly 50 years ago.

At the beginning of its meeting, the council welcomed Charles Whatley and Marilyn Jones, both of whom came to Berry High School in about 1970 as science teachers and taught there for decades.

Whatley said he stayed until about 1994 when Hoover City Schools opened Hoover High School as Berry’s replacement. He later taught 10-12 years at the Ketona School in Jefferson County and retired in 2008 from Birmingham City Schools, he said.

Just three years after coming to Berry, the predominantly white student body voted Jones as the school’s Teacher of the Year, Hoover Councilman Derrick Murphy said.

“That just goes to show it’s not about the color of your skin, but about the content of your character,” Murphy said.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Marilyn Jones Charles Whatley 3 The Hoover City Council honored Marilyn Jones and Charles Whatley, two of the first black teachers to teach in Hoover area schools, during a Hoover council meeting on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.

Jones went on to win the Finley Award for outstanding character and to serve as an eighth-grade principal at Simmons Middle School. She retired around 2001, Murphy said.

Murphy thanked both Whatley and Jones for helping forge a path of integration that helped make Hoover the diverse community it is today. He also thanked the white people of Hoover who have welcomed that diversity and wanted integration to be successful.

Jones, who had two children graduate from Hoover City Schools, said the city of Hoover has been a big part of her life. She always had great camaraderie between herself, her colleagues and the Hoover community at large, she said.

“I continue to be astounded at the evolution and continued progress of this school system,” she said.

The fact that Hoover keeps having to build more schools attests to the fine job being done in education, she said.

She and Whatley received a standing ovation at tonight’s City Council meeting.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Marilyn Jones Charles Whatley 2 The Hoover City Council honored Marilyn Jones and Charles Whatley, two of the first black teachers to teach in Hoover area schools, during a council meeting on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. In the front, from left, are Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy, Councilman Derrick Murphy, Jones and Whatley. Standing in back are Councilmen Mike Shaw, John Lyda, Curt Posey, Gene Smith, John Greene and Casey Middlebrooks.

The council also tonight recognized: