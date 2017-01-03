Hoover officials hold off on $1 million fire truck purchase

× Expand Photo from Hoover Fire Department website Hoover fire dept ladder trucks Hoover firefighters use two of their ladder trucks to battle a blaze.

The Hoover City Council tonight withdrew from its agenda a proposal to buy a $1 million ladder truck for the Fire Department to give city officials more time to consider the purchase.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said the city is going to buy a ladder truck to replace an aging one at Station No. 4 on Municipal Drive. He just wants to re-evaluate the purchase of this particular ladder truck and review other potential options more, he said.

Hoover fire Chief Chuck Wingate said he found a new truck with a 100-foot ladder and all the equipment Hoover needs on one for just a little less than $1 million. If the city were to place an order to have a new one built, it likely would take 1 ½ years and cost $1.2 million, but this one is already built, Wingate said.

He believes this purchase will save the city time and money, he said.

Brocato said the city may end up buying the truck Wingate is recommending. “I think we just need to do a little more research,” he said. “I just felt like we were moving a little too quickly on it ... We just want to be good stewards of the city’s money.”

