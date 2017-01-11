Hoover council Finance Committee resets second half of budget hearings

The Hoover City Council’s Finance Committee has rescheduled the second half of its 2017 budget hearings, which were delayed due to wintry weather this past Friday.

The second day of budget hearings with city department heads now will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Department heads will be sharing their 2017 budget requests with council members in the William J. Billingsley Council Chambers on the third floor of the Hoover Municipal Center at 100 Municipal Lane. The hearings are open to the public.

Here is the schedule for various departments:

9 a.m. — Engineering (also includes wastewater management, landscape architecture and urban forestry)

10 a.m. — Municipal Court

10:30 a.m. — Operations

Noon — Parks and Recreation Department (also includes Senior Center)

12:30 p.m. — Inspection services

1 p.m. — Technology

2 p.m. — Hoover Public Library

The council’s Finance Committee already heard from the police, fire, finance, revenue, human resources, purchasing, public works, and information and reporting departments, plus the offices of the city clerk and mayor and the events unit on Jan. 5.