Hoover council creates advisory committee for Hoover Metropolitan Complex

Photo courtesy of Robin Schultz/Bluff Park Drone Hoover Metropolitan Complex June 2017

The Hoover City Council tonight created a five-member advisory committee concerning the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

The committee will replace the Stadium Advisory Committee that was created in 1996 to advise the Hoover Parks and Recreation Board on matters regarding Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The stadium is now part of a bigger complex that includes the 155,000-square-foot Finley Center for indoor sporting events, banquets, trade shows and other events, and the outdoor sports complex slated to include five soccer/lacrosse/football fields, five baseball/softball fields and 16 tennis courts.

The committee is tasked with working with the manager of the complex to advise the council on matters concerning the complex and to ensure the council’s goals and community’s needs are being met with regard to the complex.

Specifically, the committee will review monthly financial reports with the Hoover Metropolitan Complex manager prior to those reports being submitted to the city, consult with the manager and city staff regarding capital improvements and capital expenditures, and advise the manager regarding events that may affect neighborhoods near the complex.

Council President Gene Smith appointed Councilmen Derrick Murphy and Mike Shaw to the committee, and Mayor Frank Brocato appointed City Administrator Allan Rice and City Events Coordinator Erin Colbaugh. The Hoover Parks and Recreation Board appointed Rickey Phillips as the fifth member.

The committee is scheduled to hold its first meeting at the Finley Center at noon on Wednesday, July 12, Smith said. It will hold meetings for the second Wednesday of the month in August and September and, from that point forward, on a quarterly basis, Smith said.

The committee meetings are open to the public.