Hoover council approves tax rebates for Comedy Club Stardome

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Comedy Club Stardome April 2017-2 The Comedy Club Stardome spent more than $500,000 to renovate its location at 1818 Data Drive in Hoover, Alabama after more than two decades there.

The Hoover City Council tonight approved a tax abatement agreement with the Comedy Club Stardome that was designed to keep the club in the city of Hoover.

The agreement, originally drawn up by previous Mayor Gary Ivey’s administration, will allow the Comedy Club to receive a rebate of sales taxes equal to 50 percent of additional revenues the club brings to the city of Hoover the next five years.

Hoover City Council President Gene Smith said the city of Birmingham heavily recruited the Comedy Club to come to Birmingham’s new entertainment district, but Ivey worked out the tax abatement agreement as a way to keep the club in Hoover, where it has been for more than 20 years.

So instead of moving, the Comedy Club last year completed more than $500,000 worth of renovations and stayed at its site on Data Drive.

The city will calculate the tax revenues generated to the city of Hoover between May 1, 2016 and April 30, 2017, and then give back 50 percent of any tax revenues generated above that amount each of the next five years.

Mayor Frank Brocato said that while the agreement wasn’t his idea, he believes the Comedy Club had negotiated the deal in good faith with the previous administration, so he favors honoring that agreement. The club has been such a wonderful part of the city for so many years, he said.

“He did have the opportunity to move out of the city and chose to stay,” Brocato said. “We want him to stay. We want our citizens to enjoy it. This is a great entertainment venue our residents don’t want to lose.”

Smith said he, too, thought the agreement was reasonable, given the amount of money the Comedy Club invested in Hoover.

