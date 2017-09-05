Hoover council approves $2 million for road projects

1 of 4
Sketch courtesy of city of Hoover
Jim Wilson Jr. Parkway lane addition
The city of Hoover plans to add a second right-turn lane on Jim Wilson Jr. Parkway coming from Costco onto Galleria Boulevard, heading toward Interstate 459.
2 of 4
Sketch provided by city of Hoover
Alford Ave at Shadybrook changes
The city of Hoover plans to add a 500-foot turn lane on Alford Avenue at Shadybrook Lane and realign the intersection to make it safer.
3 of 4
Sketch provided by city of Hoover
Braddock Drive improvements
The city of Hoover plans to add another lane on Braddock Drive between U.S. 31 and Lorna Road where it connects with U.S. 31 and add a retaining wall on the north side of the road.
4 of 4
Sketch provided by city of Hoover
Wisteria Drive improvements
The city of Hoover plans to reconstruct a portion of Wisteria Drive from a point just west of Monte D'Oro Drive to a point just east of Monte Verde Circle, to correct a drainage problem that is causing part of the curb and sidewalk to sink.
The Hoover City Council tonight awarded bids for three road construction projects totaling more than $2 million.
The appropriations include:
- $1,055,436 to Carcel & G Construction for improvements to Braddock Drive and Wisteria Drive. That job includes adding an additional lane on Braddock Drive near U.S. 31, building a retaining wall along the north side of Braddock Drive between U.S. 31 and Lorna Road, and reconstructing a portion of Wisteria Drive to correct a drainage problem that is causing part of the curb and sidewalk to sink, City Engineer Rodney Long said. That job should be completed within 75 days, said Tim Westhoven, chief operations officer for the city.
- $557,190 to Wiregrass Construction Co. to add another right-turn lane from Jim Wilson Jr. Parkway onto Galleria Boulevard and repave and restripe the intersection of Galleria Boulevard with Jim Wilson Jr. Parkway and Chapel Lane, Long said. That job also should be completed within 75 days, Westhoven said.
- $419,501 to Walker Patton Co. to add a 500-foot turn lane off Alford Avenue onto Shadybrook Lane and realign the intersection of the two roads to make it safer, Long said. That job should take about 100 days, Westhoven said.
The City Council also tonight approved a change order to a previous contract for a project to widen Old Columbiana Road to meet current city street standards and add a sidewalk along Old Columbiana Road between Deo Dara Drive and Patton Chapel Road.
The council in September of last year agreed to pay Wiregrass Construction Co. $882,026 to do that job, but adjustments that needed to be made ended up increasing the cost by about $82,000, city records show. The project is still within its original budgeted amount, Long said.
In other business tonight, the City Council:
- Approved a 2017 budget amendment to reallocate money from various city projects to help cover the Jim Wilson Jr. Parkway project and Braddock Drive project and to put $650,000 toward an overhaul of the city’s information technology system, with an additional $1.4 million to be requested for the IT overhaul in the 2018 budget. The reallocated money is coming from either money left over from other projects that were completed or from projects the city chose not to pursue, Chief Financial Officer Melinda Lopez said.
- Agreed to pay Walltopia Adventure $333,207 for a climbing wall activity center to be installed inside the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.
- Authorized Mayor Frank Brocato to pay Gallagher Benefit Services $114,175 for a study to review city staffing levels, personnel classification and compensation.
- Authorized the mayor to enter into an agreement for the Hoover Police Department to use the Alabaster Firing Range as a practice facility for $18,000 a year instead of continuing to use the Brock’s Gap Training Center off South Shades Crest Road. Jehad Al-Dakka said the Brock’s Gap Training Center was going to raise its fee, and the Alabaster facility is better because it is for law enforcement personnel only.
- Authorized the mayor to update the Hoover Fire Department’s automatic fire and emergency medical aid and mutual aid agreements with the Helena Fire Department and enter into similar new agreements with the Birmingham Fire Department.
- Approved special events licenses for the sale of alcoholic beverages at the Walk for the Cure at the Cajun Steamer restaurant in the Patton Creek shopping center on Sept. 16 and the Alabama-LSU party at the same restaurant on Nov. 4.
