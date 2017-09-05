Hoover council approves $2 million for road projects

× 1 of 4 Expand Sketch courtesy of city of Hoover Jim Wilson Jr. Parkway lane addition The city of Hoover plans to add a second right-turn lane on Jim Wilson Jr. Parkway coming from Costco onto Galleria Boulevard, heading toward Interstate 459. × 2 of 4 Expand Sketch provided by city of Hoover Alford Ave at Shadybrook changes The city of Hoover plans to add a 500-foot turn lane on Alford Avenue at Shadybrook Lane and realign the intersection to make it safer. × 3 of 4 Expand Sketch provided by city of Hoover Braddock Drive improvements The city of Hoover plans to add another lane on Braddock Drive between U.S. 31 and Lorna Road where it connects with U.S. 31 and add a retaining wall on the north side of the road. × 4 of 4 Expand Sketch provided by city of Hoover Wisteria Drive improvements The city of Hoover plans to reconstruct a portion of Wisteria Drive from a point just west of Monte D'Oro Drive to a point just east of Monte Verde Circle, to correct a drainage problem that is causing part of the curb and sidewalk to sink. Prev Next

The Hoover City Council tonight awarded bids for three road construction projects totaling more than $2 million.

The appropriations include:

$1,055,436 to Carcel & G Construction for improvements to Braddock Drive and Wisteria Drive. That job includes adding an additional lane on Braddock Drive near U.S. 31, building a retaining wall along the north side of Braddock Drive between U.S. 31 and Lorna Road, and reconstructing a portion of Wisteria Drive to correct a drainage problem that is causing part of the curb and sidewalk to sink, City Engineer Rodney Long said. That job should be completed within 75 days, said Tim Westhoven, chief operations officer for the city.

$557,190 to Wiregrass Construction Co. to add another right-turn lane from Jim Wilson Jr. Parkway onto Galleria Boulevard and repave and restripe the intersection of Galleria Boulevard with Jim Wilson Jr. Parkway and Chapel Lane, Long said. That job also should be completed within 75 days, Westhoven said.

$419,501 to Walker Patton Co. to add a 500-foot turn lane off Alford Avenue onto Shadybrook Lane and realign the intersection of the two roads to make it safer, Long said. That job should take about 100 days, Westhoven said.

The City Council also tonight approved a change order to a previous contract for a project to widen Old Columbiana Road to meet current city street standards and add a sidewalk along Old Columbiana Road between Deo Dara Drive and Patton Chapel Road.

The council in September of last year agreed to pay Wiregrass Construction Co. $882,026 to do that job, but adjustments that needed to be made ended up increasing the cost by about $82,000, city records show. The project is still within its original budgeted amount, Long said.

