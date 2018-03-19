Hoover City Schools to dismiss students early Monday due to severe weather threat

× Expand Image courtesy of National Weather Service NWS forecast 3-19-18 1-53am

Hoover school officials, after further review, are dismissing students early today due to the threat of severe weather.

Elementary and intermediate school students are being released at noon, and middle and high school students are being released at 12:30 p.m., school officials said.

Also, all after-school activities, including athletic practices and games and the after-school care program, are canceled for this afternoon and tonight, officials said.

The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk of strong tornadoes, hail the size of tennis balls and damaging winds up to 70 mph for central Alabama between 2 p.m. and 2 a.m. For Jefferson and Shelby counties, the enhanced risk should end by midnight, the weather service said.

The Jefferson and Shelby county school systems both decided to dismiss students at 12:30 p.m., as well as cancel after-school activities.

This post was updated at 10:11 a.m. with the decision to dismiss Hoover students early.