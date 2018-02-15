Hoover chamber honors 2017 public safety officers of the year

× Expand Photos by Jon Anderson Hoover 2017 Public Safety Officers of Year The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce honored the city of Hoover's 2017 Public Safety Officers of the Year on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Top row, from left, are Police Officer of the Year Cedric Acoff and Firefighters of the Year Deramius Leonard and Taylor McAdams. On bottom row, from left, are Paramedic of the Year Barrie Woods, Corrections Officer of the Year Cpl. Drew Neill, Telecommunicator of the Year Terrance Darling and Police Officer of the Year finalist Chad Godsey.

The work of police officers and firefighters is not always about arresting criminals and putting out fires. Sometimes it means rescuing a depressed man about to jump off a bridge onto Interstate 459.

That’s exactly what Hoover police officer Cedric Acoff and firefighters Deramius Leonard and Taylor McAdams did on Sept. 16 of last year, helping earn them the honors of Hoover police officer and firefighters of the year.

Acoff, Leonard and McAdams were among seven public safety workers recognized today for outstanding contributions in 2017 at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club.

Acoff was one of the first police officers on the scene in September when callers reported a man climbing over the fence on the Lorna Road bridge over I-459 and preparing to end his life by jumping, Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis said.

Acoff started talking with the man, who said that he had too much going on in his life that he couldn’t handle and that he needed to end his life to end the pain, Derzis told the chamber crowd. The man was standing on the concrete ledge on the other side of the fence, and as he leaned back and began to loosen his grip on the fence to jump, Acoff quickly reached through the fence and grabbed onto the man’s clothing, preventing him from jumping, the chief said.

Leonard and Taylor then quickly cut a hole in the fencing on the bridge, wrapped a belt around him and brought him to safety, fire Chief Clay Bentley said.

“If these two gentlemen, with the aid of the police officers and other members of the Fire Department, had not been there that day, this situation would have not turned out as well it did,” Bentley said.

Just three days after the bridge incident, Acoff also was recognized for helping catch a burglar who had broken into the home of two elderly people at 6:30 in the morning, Derzis said. The couple awoke to find the burglar shining a flashlight around their bedroom. He fled, and Acoff spotted him walking between houses and chased him on foot, Derzis said.

Acoff sent directions to other officers via his radio, and they were able to take the suspect, who had a semi-automatic pistol on him, into custody. The follow-up investigation led to charges related to burglaries of homes and cars in other Hoover neighborhoods and cities in Georgia, Derzis said. The suspect had a history with more than 50 criminal charges, he said.

“The alert and courageous response by Acoff led to the capture of a dangerous career criminal and ended a severe threat to the safety of Hoover residents and hopefully put this guy back where he belongs for the rest of his life,” Derzis said. “His actions in September of 2017 exemplified the Hoover Police Department’s commitment to serve and protect the citizens of our city with honor, pride and dignity.”

The chamber also honored: