Hoover celebrates 50th anniversary at Veterans Park

× 1 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-1 The Spain Park High School Dazzlers dance team performs at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 2 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-2 ABC 33/40 news anchor Brenda Ladun talks to the crowd at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 3 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-3 The Spain Park High School marching band performs at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 4 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-4 Caroline and Lily Lollar, ages 7 and 5, pose for a photo after enjoying some cotton candy at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 5 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-5 Bruce was one of numerous dogs at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 6 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-6 Bungee activities were just one of many attractions at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 7 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-7 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato takes one of the first scoops out of the giant apple pie served at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 8 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-8 This is the giant apple pie served at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. It was cooked by students in the Jefferson State Community College Culinary and Hospitality Institute. × 9 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-9 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato prepares to take one of the first scoops out of the giant apple pie that was served at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. He was joined by members of the Hoover City Council and family members of William Hoover, for whom the city of Hoover was named. × 10 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-10 Hoover resident Romano Spinelli plays "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes at the veterans' memorial paver dedication ceremony at the beginning of the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 11 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-11 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato speaks at the veterans' memorial paver dedication ceremony at the beginning of the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 12 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-12 Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Pocopanni speaks at the veterans' memorial paver dedication ceremony at the beginning of the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 13 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-13 Boy Scout Troop 93 presents the colors at the veterans' memorial paver dedication ceremony at the beginning of the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 14 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-14 Hoover Councilman Mike Shaw sings the national anthem at the veterans' memorial paver dedication ceremony at the beginning of the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 15 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-15 The Spain Park High School marching band and color guard perform at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 16 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-16 Hoover Councilman John Greene scoops out some of the giant apple pie served at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 17 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-17 The Spain Park HIgh School marching band performs at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 18 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-18 The Spain Park High School marching band performs at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 19 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-19 The Spain Park High School marching band performs at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 20 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-20 Hoover Councilman Curt Posey scoops out some of the giant apple pie served at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 21 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-21 Hoover Councilman Derrick Murphy scoops out some of the giant apple pie served at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 22 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-22 Hoover Councilman Mike Shaw scoops out some of the giant apple pie served at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 23 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-23 Hoover Councilman Casey Middlebrooks scoops out some of the giant apple pie served at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 24 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-24 A worker on a forklift pulls a giant apple out of a specialty oven and sets it on the ground to be served to guests at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 25 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-25 A worker on a forklift pulls a giant apple pie out of a specialty oven to be served to guests at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 26 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-26 Hoover resident Romano Spinelli plays "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes at the veterans' memorial paver dedication ceremony at the beginning of the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 27 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-27 Members of the Howlin' Mad Smith Detachment of the Marine Corps League re-enact the flag raising at Iwo Jima during the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 28 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-28 Members of the Howlin' Mad Smith Detachment of the Marine Corps League re-enact the flag raising at Iwo Jima during the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 29 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-29 Members of the Howlin' Mad Smith Detachment of the Marine Corps League salute the U.S. flag at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 30 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-30 There were many inflatables for kids at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 31 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-31 There were many inflatables for kids at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 32 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-32 Julia Tamburello plays the guitar and sings at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 33 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-33 A car show as part of the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 34 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-34 A University of Alabama at Birmingham critical care transport unit was on display at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 35 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-35 Train rides were available for kids at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 36 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-36 A car show as part of the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 37 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-37 A car show was part of the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 38 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-38 A car show was part of at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 39 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-39 People make their way through the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce tent at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 40 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-40 ABC 33/40 news anchor Brenda Ladun interviews family members of William Hoover (for whom the city of Hoover is named) at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 41 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-41 ABC 33/40 news anchor Brenda Ladun interviews Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 42 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-42 The Berry Middle School Sparklers perform at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 43 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-43 The Berry Middle School Sparklers perform at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 44 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-44 The Spain Park High School Dazzlers perform at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 45 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-45 The Spain Park High School Dazzlers dance team performs at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 46 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-46 The Porsche confiscated by the Hoover Police Department was on display at at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 47 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-47 Sophia Zhang breaks a board at the Action Martial Arts booth at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 48 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-48 Kids do artwork at the Painting with a Twist booth at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. × 49 of 49 Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-49 Characters pose for a photo at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Fifty years ago, there was no Veterans Park along Valleydale Road, and the city of Hoover was just a fledgling town of 400 or so residents nine miles away on U.S. 31.

But today, an estimated 15,000 to 18,000 people flooded the 82-acre city park for Hoover’s 50th anniversary celebration.

The event, called Celebrate Hoover Day, has been an annual tradition ever since the city celebrated its 40th anniversary there 10 years ago.

This year, as in recent years, the celebration included live entertainment, carnival rides, inflatables, pony rides, a petting zoo, Birmingham Zoo and Alabama Widlife Center animal and bird exhibits, face painting, balloon twisting, a Home Depot kids’ workshop, a car show and live characters such as Winnie the Pooh and Tigger.

There also was free cotton candy and a host of food trucks, including Bendy’s Cookies & Cream, Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, Chick-fil-A, Chicken Salad Chick, Cowboy Chicken, Devil Dawgs Concessions, Fetch (dog treats), Jim ‘N Nick’s, Kona Ice, Pazzo Big Slice Pizza, Repicci’s Italian Ice, Swamp Monster BBQ and Urban Pops.

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce also had a large tent where businesses, churches, nonprofits and other organizations in the community shared information about themselves.

The Hoover police and fire departments participated, too, and had some of their specialized teams and equipment on display, such as the bomb squad, dive team, Special Response Team, mobile command unit, a drone, a ladder fire truck and equipment for technical rescues. Police also provided free child ID kits to parents, including their children’s photos and fingerprints.

The four-hour event began at 11 a.m. with a ceremony to dedicate six new brick pavers at Veterans Plaza in honor of U.S. military veterans Nicholas Bourboulas, Frederick Austin Busby, George Chiotakis, Charley Gillespie, Tom Kantargis and Dr. Ernest Tucker III.

City officials once again fed the crowd a giant apple pie cooked by the Jefferson State Community College Culinary and Hospitality Institute in a pan that is 10 feet, 3 inches in diameter. They supplemented the free apple pie with ice cream.

Hoover and Spain Park high school students joined with Make-A-Wish Alabama to surprise a 4-year-old liver cancer survivor from Opelika by granting his wish to go to the beach for the first time in his life. Read more about the Make-A-Wish presentation here.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said it was wonderful to see so many people enjoying themselves at today’s festival. “It’s just a testament to the 50 years of Hoover,” he said.

In remarks on the main stage, Brocato also said it was awe-inspiring to see how the city of Hoover has grown over the years into the sixth largest city in the state, with nearly 90,000 residents.

× Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-41 ABC 33/40 news anchor Brenda Ladun interviews Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

Hoover grew up as a suburb of Birmingham, but its people need to start thinking differently about the city and seeing it as more than just a suburb, Brocato said. “We’re a mighty powerful retail engine in the state of Alabama,” he said.

The city of Hoover needs to work to diversify its business base to include more science, technology, engineering and math jobs, Brocato said, adding that the city soon will be hiring an economic developer to help with that task.

Hoover’s people are highly educated and demand a high quality of life, and city officials will work to continue providing that for them, Brocato said. “We’re really excited about the future.”

Jennifer Moss, whose husband Craig Moss is the city’s parks and recreation director, said their family comes to the Celebrate Hoover Day every year, and not just because her husband works for the city. Their 9-year-old daughter, Demi, said “it’s really fun, and there’s a lot of stuff to do.” She said she particularly likes the inflatables and painting booth.

Eugene and Deahanna Silmon, also Hoover residents, were there today with their 6-year-old daughter Anayah and 1-year-old son Malachi. Their family comes every year as well, she said.

Their daughter likes the inflatables, science projects, slime booth and hula hoops — “anything interactive they can get to quickly,” she said. As for their 1-year-old son, “he just likes to go to all the characters and hug them.”

Her favorite activity is going through the vendor tent and seeing all the businesses and other groups. While there, she said she learned about a crawfish boil being put on May 13 by a Methodist church.

“We wouldn’t have known about that if we hadn’t come,” she said.

She said she liked how there were more food trucks this year than in previous years, and added that her husband had his eyes glued on the loaded fries from Devil Dawgs ever since they arrived. As for her, she enjoyed the blended raspberry sorbet from Bruster’s.