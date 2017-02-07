Hoover appoints new member of BJCTA Board of Directors

× Expand Provided by the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority Martin Weinberg Martin Weinberg

The city of Hoover appointed Martin Weinberg to the Board of Directors for the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA). Mayor Frank V. Brocato introduced him at the Hoover city council meeting Monday night.

“I appreciate his strong interest in serving. Martin Weinberg has a good amount of experience and knowledge dealing with transit and will definitely be an asset,” said Brocato.

Weinberg is a graduate of the University of Georgia and the University of Alabama Law School. After graduating law school, Weinberg worked on the United States House of Representatives’ transportation and infrastructure committee. Weinberg has more than 14 years of experience in social security, personal injury and civil rights.

“I can already tell that Martin Weinberg is passionate about transit issues. I look forward to working with him,” said Barbara Murdock, BJCTA Executive Director.

Weinberg was voted top Birmingham Attorney for Civil Rights in 2013 and was listed as one of the super lawyers rising stars for 2016. Weinberg and his wife Angel are known to volunteer and show support for community issues, one of them being transportation.

“These are exciting times for transit in our regional area. We have a number of exciting projects such as the intermodal facility as well as getting ready for the World Games,” Weinberg said.

He replaces Reginald L. Jeter, who is now a Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge (Place 25).

"I will strive to communicate with the citizens of Hoover and the City Council on a regular basis about their needs and thoughts as it pertains to transit. Every world class city has a world class transit system that gives its citizens and visitors options and opportunities,” Weinberg said.