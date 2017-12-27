Hoover police identify teen killed at Elevation Hoover apartments Tuesday night

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover police vehicle

Hoover police this morning identified the person shot to death Tuesday night at the Elevation Hoover apartment complex as 18-year-old Tyric Savion Toodle.

Toodle lived with family at the complex on Little Valley Road, which is off Lorna Road near where it intersects with U.S. 31 at Interstate 65, Hoover police Capt. Gregg Rector said.

Police detectives worked all night to develop leads in Toodle’s shooting, which was reported to police by a 911 call at 7:12 p.m. Tuesday, Rector said. It reportedly happened near the office of the complex at 2250 Little Valley Road. When police arrived at 7:14 p.m., they found Toodle lying in the parking lot unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound, Rector said.

Hoover Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene.

“We believe this was not a random shooting and that the suspect and victim likely knew each other,” Rector said. “The shooter(s) also fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.”

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Drew Mims at 205-739-7274 or the Hoover Police Department at 205-822-5300. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward may contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.