Hoover police investigate armed robbery, carjacking at apartment, shopping center

× Expand Hoover police vehicle (2)

Hoover police are investigating two armed robberies, including a carjacking, that occurred the night of Monday, June 11, at an apartment complex and shopping center.

First, at 8:52 p.m., a man reported to police that two men robbed him as he was unlocking the door to his apartment in the 300 building of The Park at Galleria apartments off Lorna Road. They took his cell phone, wallet and car keys, police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a press release.

Then, six minutes later, two men stole a 2015 Nissan Altima from a woman at gunpoint as she was backing out of the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory at 1615 Montgomery Highway, Czeskleba said. One of the men, who had a handgun, opened her driver’s door and ordered her out of the vehicle, while the other opened the passenger door and told her to get out, Czeskleba said.

They left in her 2015 gray Nissan Altima with a Tennessee tag 7C75U1.

Police discovered a Nissan X-Terra that had been reported stolen to Birmingham police two days ago and personal property belonging to the victim at the Park at Galleria apartments in the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot.

Police ask anyone with information regarding these cases to call Detective Brad Fountain at 205-444-7562. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.