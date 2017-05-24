Fugitive task force arrests Bessemer man in Hoover, Bessemer robberies

The U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 37-year-old Bessemer man today in connection with robberies in Hoover and Bessemer.

Authorities picked up Rayford Craig Phillips in the 500 block of 44th Street in Fairfield. He was charged with two counts of robbery and taken to the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer, where he was being held this afternoon on bonds totaling $120,000.

Hoover police said in a press release today that Phillips robbed the Circle K convenience store at the intersection of John Hawnkins Parkway and Ross Bridge Parkway at 2:48 a.m. Saturday.

The store clerk told police a man entered the store, selected an item from a shelf and brought it to the register as if he was going to purchase it, but he produced a handgun instead, demanded money from the register and ordered the clerk to the floor, police said.

He left the store in a white Buick Century, and detectives were able to identify him after learning he was involved in another robbery in Bessemer, Hoover police said.