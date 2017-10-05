Friends of the Hoover Library to hold 2017 fall book sale Friday, Saturday

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover library 2017 fall book sale Hoover Public Library staff and volunteers organize books for the Friends of the Hoover Library 2017 fall book sale on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. The sale is Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6-7, 2017.

The Friends of the Hoover Library group is holding its fall book sale with thousands of books this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6-7.

People will be able to buy adult paperback books, children’s and adult hardback books, books on CD, music CDs and DVDs for 50 cents and children’s paperbacks, books on cassette, mass market paperbacks, magazines and Cliff’s notes for 25 cents.

People also can buy 5 VHS tapes for 25 cents, puzzles for $1 and Cahaba Lily prints for $1 or $2 (depending on the size).

“This year is going to be a great year for children’s books,” library assistant Anissa Copes said.

A bookstore that is going out of business donated more than 500 new children’s books, including Newberry and Caldecott award winners, Copes said. The bookstore owner valued the books at $18,000, and they are in pristine condition, Copes said.

In addition to donated books, the group will be selling books that are being discarded by the library, she said. People can be on the lookout for significant price cuts Saturday afternoon, she said.

The library’s spring book sale in April raised about $2,500 for the Friends of the Hoover Library, Copes said. The group typically donates about $30,000 a year to the library to support things like the summer reading program and catered events, she said.

The fall book sale will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the library at 444-7840.