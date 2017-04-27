Friends of the Hoover Library group ready for 2017 spring book sale

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Anissa Copes/Hoover Public Library Hoover library spring book sale-3 The Friends of the Hoover Library group has thousands of books ready for its 2017 spring book sale on Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, 2017. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Anissa Copes/Hoover Public Library Hoover library spring book sale-2 The Friends of the Hoover Library group has thousands of books ready for its 2017 spring book sale on Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, 2017. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Anissa Copes/Hoover Public Library Hoover library spring book sale-4 The Friends of the Hoover Library 2017 spring book sale includes a lot of DVDs. Prev Next

The Friends of the Hoover Library group has thousands of books to sell at its 2017 spring book sale this Friday and Saturday, April 28-29.

Library staff and volunteers have been busy unloading more than 400 boxes of gently used books, averaging about 25 books per box, for this year’s sale, library assistant Anissa Copes said.

The sale includes a lot of books for children and young adults, hardbacks and paperbacks, audiobooks, music CDs and a lot of DVDs, Copes said. Most of the items will be sold for 50 cents or a quarter. They include discards from the library, as well as books donated by the public, Copes said.

There also are 35 Nooks that will be sold for $20 each, some maps, two art easels, some wrapping paper and other odds and ends, she said. Workers plan to sell 25-cent raffle tickets for a giant teddy bear as well, she said.

Last year’s sale netted a little more than $3,000, Copes said. All proceeds go to the Friends of the Hoover Library, which supports the library’s summer reading programs and helps provide food for catered events at the library, among other things.

The book sale will be on the theater level of the library from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment, but there is an ATM in the lobby of the library. For more information, call the library at 444-7840.