Former Alabama football player Trent Richardson charged with domestic violence

Former Alabama running back Trent Richardson was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence Thursday night, Hoover police said today.

The Hoover 911 Center received a call from the Hyatt Place Hotel on John Hawkins Parkway about a potential domestic disturbance around 8:04 p.m., and a second call reporting yelling coming from one of the guest rooms around 8:05 p.m., said Hoover police Capt. Gregg Rector. Police arrived at the hotel around 8:08 p.m. and were taken to the room that was the source of the disturbance by a hotel employee, according to a news release

Richardson, 26, and an adult female were in the room and were involved in a domestic altercation, according to Rector. Police determined the two had been arguing earlier while at the Walmart on John Hawkins Parkway, and the dispute continued after they got back to the hotel.

“At some point, the situation turned physical, and the female sustained injuries (scratches and bruising) about her face,” the press release said. Hoover Fire Department paramedics checked the victim’s injuries, and she was treated on the scene.

Richardson was arrested and taken to Hoover Jail. He was charged with third-degree domestic violence (a misdemeanor), and his bail was set at $1,000.

Police would not disclose Richardson's relationship with the woman, but according to Alabama law, the two either would have to be related, dating or formerly dating for the offense to be classified as domestic violence.

Richardson placed third in Heisman voting in 2011 and went to on to play for the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts. He signed with the Raiders but was cut. He is currently an unsigned free agent, according to Bleacher Report.