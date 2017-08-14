First leg of Stadium Trace Parkway extension has been completed

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Lake Wilborn 8-14-17 This new section of Stadium Trace Parkway takes people to the new Lake Wilborn subdivision, which is under construction just southwest of Bumpus Middle School. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Stadium Trace Parkway extension 8-14-17 This is where Stadium Trace Parkway formerly ended. The road has now been extended to take people to the Lake Wilborn community and eventually will extend to the Blackridge community as well. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Lake Wilborn k8-14-17 (2) The sales trailer for the Lake Wilborn community in Hoover, Alabama, has been set up, and home construction is expected to begin soon. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Lake Wilborn 8-14-17 (3) Construction workers prepare land for home construction in the Lake Wilborn community in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Lake Wilborn 8-14-17 (4) Construction workers prepare land for home construction in the Lake Wilborn community in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Lake Wilborn 8-14-17 (5) The sales trailer for the Lake Wilborn community in Hoover, Alabama, has been set up, and home construction is about to begin. × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Blackridge first bridge 8-14-17 Stadium Trace Parkway now ends just shy of this bridge being built over CSX railroad tracks in Hoover, Alabama. This bridge will enable people to get to the Blackridge community just southwest of Lake Wilborn. Prev Next

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission tonight approved final plans for the first phase of the extension of Stadium Trace Parkway.

This is the road that takes people to the new Lake Wilborn subdivision, which will contain 499 houses just past Bumpus Middle School.

The road now has been extended almost all the way to the CSX railroad tracks that go through that area.

The planning commission in July approved final plans for the first phase of Lake Wilborn, which contains 31 home sites.

Richard Johnson, a representative for Signature Homes (the development company), tonight said the company is getting ready to start construction on the first five speculative lots. He was not yet sure when lots or homes would be available to purchase.

Once Signature Homes finishes construction of a bridge over the CSX railroad tracks, final plans can be approved for the first phase of the Blackridge community, which is just southwest of Lake Wilborn. The planning commission in July approved preliminary plans for the first 135 home sites in Blackridge. Once completed, Blackridge will have 1,009 houses, according to current plans.

