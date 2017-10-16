First Future Hoover town hall meeting set for Tuesday night

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover flag Feb 2017 A city of Hoover flag flies over the Hoover Public Safety Center in Hoover, Alabama.

On the night of Tuesday, Oct. 17, the city of Hoover is having the first of four town hall meetings designed to get input from residents and business people about what they want to see happen in Hoover’s future.

The meeting will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the chapel at Hunter Street Baptist Church and is part of an initiative by Mayor Frank Brocato dubbed as “Future Hoover.”

Residents will have a chance to share ideas of what Hoover needs to keep the city vibrant and healthy and make suggestions on how to pay for those ideas.

Three more town hall meetings are scheduled in November:

Nov. 14: Hoover Municipal Center, William J. Billingsley Council Chambers

Nov. 21: Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus

Nov. 28: Greystone Elementary School

All the meetings are from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For more information, see the Future Hoover website.