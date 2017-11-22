Final future Hoover meeting set for Tuesday in Greystone

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Future Hoover 11-14-17 (1) Eileen Lewis of the Monte D'Oro community shares her thoughts at the second Future Hoover meeting at the Hoover Municipal Center on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. The final Future Hoover meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2018 at Greystone Elementary School.

The city of Hoover on Tuesday night is holding its last of four meetings designed to let residents share their vision for the city’s future.

The final Future Hoover meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Greystone Elementary School at 300 Village Street. The meeting is scheduled to last until 8 p.m. but could last longer if residents have more issues to discuss.

Mayor Frank Brocato will give an overview of topics he would like residents to address, including Hoover City Schools, transportation and traffic, public safety, economic development, marketing, the Hoover Public Library, arts, and the city’s stormwater and sewer programs.

However, residents are invited to bring up any issue related to the city they desire, Brocato said. City Administrator Allan Rice will moderate the public discussion, comments and questions.

The first Future Hoover meeting was held on Oct. 17 at Hunter Street Baptist Church, while the second was at the Hoover Municipal Center on Nov. 14 and the third was at Jefferson State Community College’s Shelby-Hoover campus on Nov. 21.

About 45 people came to the first meeting, while the second and third meetings drew about 40 and 17 people, respectively.

Popular topics at previous meetings included the desire for a city center, more arts and entertainment offerings, sidewalks, a satellite library location, rapid bus transit and a desire to redevelop older parts of the city.

Rice said the city plans to conduct an online survey for six weeks after the final Future Hoover meeting. Then findings will be presented, he said.

