Drug awareness program for Hoover parents set for Thursday morning

teen heroin addiction dramatic low light shot of teen boy in stupor after using heroin - a serious drug problem among teens

The Hoover City Schools Foundation on Thursday is holding the third of three parent awareness breakfasts this month to inform parents about the latest drug trends impacting students in Hoover schools.

Thursday’s breakfast will be at Bumpus Middle School at 8 a.m. and will be followed by a program of speakers from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m.

Scheduled speakers include Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis, Shelby County Deputy District Attorney Alan Miller and a Hoover parent whose child has struggled with drugs.

Topics to be covered include the most popular drugs being used by students currently, what law enforcement officials are doing to combat drug problems, and ways parents can combat illegal drug use and deal with the problem once it has begun.

Similar breakfasts were held at Berry Middle School on Nov. 2 and Simmons Middle School on Nov. 9. The breakfast is open to any parent with children in Hoover public schools and is free, said former state Rep. Paul DeMarco, who is moderating the program.