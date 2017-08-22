DEA raids Hoover doctor's office seeking evidence on unneeded narcotics prescriptions

by

About a dozen agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration today executed a search warrant at a Hoover doctor’s office on South Shades Crest Road, according to the DEA.

The agents arrived at Hoover Alt MD at 3421 South Shades Crest Road about 10:30 a.m. to remove any evidence they could find related to the prescriptions of narcotics without a legitimate medical need, said Bret Hamilton, the DEA’s assistant special agent in charge for Alabama.

Hamilton said the search warrant is part of an ongoing investigation that includes the cooperation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Hoover Police Department, Alabama Pharmacy Board and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.

No charges have been filed in the investigation, and no one was taken into custody, Hamilton said.

However, this is the second such search warrant executed in the state in recent weeks, he said. A similar search occurred in Montgomery two weeks ago, he said.

Over the past three years, the DEA has investigated and convicted 10 Alabama doctors for prescribing narcotics without a legitimate medical need, Hamilton said.

The newly appointed U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, Jay Town, has stated he would vigorously prosecute these types of cases, Hamilton said.

“As long as there are doctors in the state of Alabama prescribing narcotics without a legitimate medical need, the DEA will continue to investigate,” he said.

The Hoover Alt MD website indicates the office provides an innovative type of medical practice, combining traditional family medicine for the whole family with complementary and alternative medical therapies and practices.

Alternative care offered there includes natural medicine, acupuncture, biofeedback, hypnosis, bioidentical hormone balancing, sensory stimulation and breast thermography, according to the website.

The practice also provides counseling, prayer, relaxation therapy, natural and medicated weight loss treatments, fitness advice, pain management, suboxone addiction recovery services, botox, facials, chemical peels and blemish removal, according to the website.

Dr. Elizabeth Campbell Korcz is listed as the physician at the office, and her husband, Matthew Korcz, is listed as the office manager. Dr. Korcz graduated first in her class from the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta in 2005 and completed her internship at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta and her residency at Carraway Methodist Medical Center in Birmingham, according to the website. She studied acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine under a Taiwanese physician during medical school, her internship and in Birmingham, the website said.

Efforts to reach the doctor's office for comment were unsuccessful.

Tags

by

Comments (6)

Comment Feed

D.E.A. and F.D.A.

PLEASE DEMAND F.D.A. and D.E.A. REFORM.
These idiots will say or do anything to cover their own incompetency and support their failed drug war. More than ever people are beginning to realize what science has known all along. T.H.C is actually a major nutrient. like vitamins C.D. or A. Our endocannabinoid system Is designed for the utilization of cannabis (smoking not recommended). Also; many of the disease's that respond to cannibals is because they were caused by Clinical endocannabinoid deficiency (CECD) A science the D.E.A. has suppressed for decades. T.H.C. is the nutrient required and used by our body to regulate pain, stop cancer replication and very many other vital and critical uses as well. Also for our psychoactive requirements..

RICHARD PRICE 6 hours ago

Alt MD hoover


I am a patient there and all these accusations are totally false. Hoover police need to go after the real dope dealers and stop pretending that they are doing something by busting up a doctor's office.
This Dr.s is needed by many. There is no illegal activity there

Duane ward 23 hours ago

Hopefully you're right but...

...it's not like the DEA/FBI are knocking down Dr's doors on a whim. If they were doing something, they definitely wouldn't let it be known to their patients... and people's private lives are just that - private.

Hoover Res 19 hours ago

Wrong

This place is run by a quack "Doctor" and her crazy husband. Glad to hear they were finally busted. It's been a long time coming. Looks like Duane will need to get his drugs elsewhere.

RTR87 18 hours ago

Hoover PD

Hoover PD was participating at the request of the DEA.

Gene Smith 13 hours ago

Are they opening back up

What's gonna happen to all of us patients now that have proof of needing these medications?

Sally 7 hours ago

See our full August issue

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours