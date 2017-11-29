Cyclist killed trying to cross U.S. 280 near Hugh Daniel Drive

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover police vehicle

A 63-year-old Chelsea man trying to cross U.S. 280 on a bicycle in Hoover was killed tonight after being struck by a car, Hoover police said.

The collision occurred at 5:35 p.m., Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said. A 2014 Honda Civic traveling east on U.S. 280 hit the cyclist in the area around Hugh Daniel Drive, Czeskleba said.

The driver of the Civic was not injured, but the cyclist was pronounced dead on the scene, Czeskleba said. Hoover police are still investigating the crash, but all lanes of traffic on U.S. 280 have been reopened, he said.

The name of the cyclist is being withheld pending notification of his family.

This is the second traffic fatality in Hoover today.

A 72-year-old Calera man was killed in a wreck on Interstate 65 at the Interstate 459 interchange about 6:24 a.m., police said. Read more about that wreck here.