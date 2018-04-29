Collectors and Shooters Club gun show ends Sunday at Finley Center

× 1 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Collectors and Shooters Club gun show 4-28-18 (1) Jim and Elizabeth Doule of Hoover, Alabama, check out some of the offerings at the Collectors and Shooters Club gun show at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 2 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Collectors and Shooters Club gun show 4-28-18 (2) People browse among the offerings at the Collectors and Shooters Club gun show at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 3 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Collectors and Shooters Club gun show 4-28-18 (3) Rifles sit out for purchase at the Collectors and Shooters Club gun show at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 4 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Collectors and Shooters Club gun show 4-28-18 (4) People browse among the offerings at the Collectors and Shooters Club gun show at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 5 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Collectors and Shooters Club gun show 4-28-18 (5) People browse among the offerings at the Collectors and Shooters Club gun show at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 6 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Collectors and Shooters Club gun show 4-28-18 (6) People browse among the offerings at the Collectors and Shooters Club gun show at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 7 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Collectors and Shooters Club gun show 4-28-18 (7) Russell Horne of Greensboro, Alabama, watches his grandson, James Hall, as he checks out some spinners offered by Tactical Aim Plus at the Collectors and Shooters Club gun show at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 8 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Collectors and Shooters Club gun show 4-28-18 (8) Val Ferro of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, checks out some holsters offered by Jason Adams of Archangel Leather at the Collectors and Shooters Club gun show at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 9 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Collectors and Shooters Club gun show 4-28-18 (9) Mickey Alford of Hoover, Alabama, checks out some guns with his sons, Braxton and Colton, at the Collectors and Shooters Club gun show at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 10 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Collectors and Shooters Club gun show 4-28-18 (10) People browse among the offerings at the Collectors and Shooters Club gun show at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 11 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Collectors and Shooters Club gun show 4-28-18 (12) U.S. Army Sgt. Ro Castillo drove all the way from Texas for the Collectors and Shooters Club gun show at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Here, he checks out "The Claw" offered by Stunning Ladies. × 12 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Collectors and Shooters Club gun show 4-28-18 (13) Jessie Hernandez, at left, and Joel Hernandez, both of Homewood, Alabama, check out an AR-15 at the Collectors and Shooters Club gun show at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Prev Next

The Collectors and Shooters Club finishes a two-day gun show at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex today.

Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, guns and gun-related paraphernalia filled about 300 tables, taking up about half of the 83,000 square feet of uninterrupted floor space in the 155,000-square-foot facility.

If you don’t have time to make it out today, the club has two more shows scheduled at the Finley Center on Aug. 25-26 and Dec. 15-16. Parking is free. Admission to the show costs $10.