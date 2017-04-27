City releases entertainment lineup for 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day / 50th anniversary

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2016 31 The band One Step Closer performs at the 2016 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 30, 2016.

Hoover officials today released the full entertainment lineup and schedule for the Celebrate Hoover Day event scheduled for Saturday at Veterans Park.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and goes to 3 p.m. and is serving as the city’s main 50th anniversary celebration.

Here’s the schedule:

11 a.m. — Veterans memorial paver dedication, honoring seven U.S. military veterans (Nicholas Bourboulas, Frederick Austin Busby, George Chiotakis, Charley Gillespie, Tom Kantargis and Dr. Ernest Tucker III), at the Veterans Memorial Plaza by the pavilion

11:30 a.m. — Remove giant apple pie (the pan is 10 feet, 3 inches in diameter) from oven; music by Spain Park High School marching band

11:47 a.m. — Spain Park High School Dazzlers dance team

11:50 a.m. — 50 th anniversary chat with Mayor Frank Brocato

anniversary chat with Mayor Frank Brocato Noon — Make-A-Wish Reveal for 4-year-old boy

12:17 p.m. — Berry Middle School Sparklers dance team

12:22 p.m. — Julia Elizabeth Tamburello

1:10 p.m. — Bollywood Fusion dances

1:23 p.m. — Spain Park High School Theater students

1:36 p.m. — Action Martial Arts

1:42 p.m. — Anna Claire Jemison

2:30 p.m. — Mason Music “Reverb”

3 p.m. — Event concludes

In addition to entertainment on the main stage, kids will be able to play in a kids zone with carnival rides, inflatables, games, pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, balloon twisters and a Home Depot building area.

People are invited to display their antique vehicles, sports cars and other show cars at no charge on the festival grounds.

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce also organizes an exhibitor tent in which businesses, nonprofit groups and other organizations in the Hoover area display and share information each year. The exhibitor tent typically has 100 to 125 participants.

The Hoover police and fire departments also frequently have some of their specialized equipment on display, such as the police helicopters, Special Response Team gear, mobile command unit, a ladder fire truck and equipment for technical rescues.

A host of food trucks are scheduled to be on site, including Bendy’s Cookies & Cream, Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, Chick-fil-A, Chicken Salad Chick, Cowboy Chicken, Devil Dawgs Concessions, Fetch (dog treats), Jim ‘N Nick’s, Kona Ice, Pazzo Big Slice Pizza, Repicci’s Italian Ice, Swamp Monster BBQ and Urban Pops.

There also will be companies providing free document destruction and accepting electronics for recycling. Parking will be available next door at Spain Park High School, with complimentary shuttles to the event area.

An estimated 15,000 people attended last year’s event, said Erin Colbaugh, the events coordinator for the city of Hoover.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said in a news release that Celebrate Hoover Day is a wonderful way for the community to come together and enjoy a variety of free activities for all ages.

“There is no doubt that as we celebrate the city’s 50th anniversary that we have much to celebrate and much to look forward to as we continue to build community together,” Brocato said.

