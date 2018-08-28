City of Hoover, school system to present 2019 budget proposals Thursday

× Expand City of Hoover Hoover City Schools logos

Officials for the city of Hoover and the Hoover school system plan to present their fiscal 2019 budget proposals this Thursday — at just about the same time.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and Chief Financial Officer Melinda Lopez plan to present the mayor’s 2019 budget proposal during the City Council work session at 5 p.m. at the Hoover Municipal Center. The general fund budget should be higher than ever, thanks to increases in sales and personal property tax rates and a $2 nightly room fee for lodging facilities that were passed by the City Council in July.

Brocato would like to see the council pass a 2019 budget prior to the start of the fiscal year on Oct. 1.

Across town, Tina Hancock, the chief financial officer for the school system, plans to present the school district’s proposed 2019 budget at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday at the Farr Administration Building.

It will be the first of two public hearings for the school system’s budget. The second public hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 11. The second budget hearing will be followed by a school board work session on proposed changes to the salary schedule at 4:30 p.m. and an action meeting for the school board at 5:30 p.m. The school board is expected to vote on the 2019 budget at that Sept. 11 meeting.