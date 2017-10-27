City closing schedule for upcoming holidays

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Public Library. Veterans Day art by a child decorates the Hoover Public Library in 2016.

Hoover city offices will close for both the Veterans Day and Thanksgiving holidays in 2017, but some public buildings will have different holiday hours.

Here is this year’s operating schedule for the two holidays:

► Hoover Municipal Center and city offices in the Hoover Public Safety Center: Closed Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day, which is Saturday, Nov. 11, and closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 23-24, for Thanksgiving

► Hoover Public Library: Closed Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10-11, for Veterans Day; Closing early at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and all day Thursday and Friday, Nov. 23-24, for Thanksgiving; closing at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, for the city Christmas tree lighting

► Hoover Recreation Center: Open regular hours (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11; closed Thursday, Nov. 23, for Thanksgiving but open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24

► Jefferson County offices (including Hoover satellite office): Closed Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day and Thursday and Friday, Nov. 23-24, for Thanksgiving

► Shelby County offices (including Inverness license office): Closed Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day and Thursday and Friday, Nov. 23-24, for Thanksgiving

► Alabama Department of Revenue Jefferson-Shelby Taxpayer Service Center at Hoover Public Safety Center: Closed Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day and Thursday and Friday, Nov. 23-24, for Thanksgiving

► Aldridge Gardens: Open normal hours (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) on Veterans Day and closed Thursday, Nov. 23, for Thanksgiving

► Hoover City Schools: Closed Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day and Monday-Friday, Nov. 20-24, for Thanksgiving

► Garbage and recycling: For Thanksgiving week, garbage normally picked up Thursday will be picked up Friday, and garbage normally picked up Friday will be picked up Saturday.