Charges filed against woman accused of stealing purse during Hoover church communion

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Police Department Catherine Hogeland double shot Authorities have charged 37-year-old Catherine Hogeland, at left, with two counts of credit card fraud. Police say she is believed to be the woman in the photo at right whom police said used a credit card stolen during a church communion service to make fraudulent purchases in Hoover, Homewood and the Trussville/Clay area.

Authorities on Wednesday secured charges against a 37-year-old woman whom Hoover police said stole a 61-year-old woman’s purse during a Mother’s Day church service at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in May.

And police are asking the public’s help to find the suspect, identified as Catherine Elizabeth Hogeland.

A 61-year-old Vestavia Hills woman was with her family at Prince of Peace on May 14 when she got up during the church service and left her purse unattended on the bench, Officer Brian Hale said.

“I think she was going up for communion,” Hale said. “When she came back, her purse was gone.”

The Vestavia Hills woman’s credit card was used at the Chevron convenience store on John Hawkins Parkway, a Circle K convenience store at the corner of Alabama 150 and Ross Bridge Parkway, O’Charley’s in Homewood and Jack’s on Chalkville Mountain Road in the Trussville/Clay area, Hale said. The fraudulent purchases totaled $166, he said.

Police in June shared a photo of a suspect caught on camera at one of the above locations. A tip to the Metro Area Crime Center helped detectives develop leads that all pointed to Hogeland, Hale said.

Hogeland on Wednesday was charged with two counts of credit card fraud, with bonds totaling $20,000. But authorities need help locating Hogeland, Hale said.

Her last known address was in the 1100 block of Huffman Road in the Center Point area, but she also has ties to Trussville, Clay, Shelby County, Oxford and Anniston, Hale said.

Anyone with information should contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777, or leave a tip on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestoppersmetroal.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest.

Hale said the lesson for the public is that they need to remain vigilant and constantly be aware of their surroundings, no matter where they are.

“In this case, the victim was attending a church service, where one would normally think everything is safe,” Hale said. “If this type of criminal sees an opening, for example a purse sitting on a bench, then the temptation is too great.”

The message is “if you don’t have to take something with you, leave it in the car or leave it at home,” Hale said.