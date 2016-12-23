Area fire departments fill up three large trucks with toys for children of soldiers

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Rusty Lowe/Hoover Fire Department Fire Dept 2016 toy drive 4 Hoover firefighters help fill up the last truckload of Christmas toys for children of active duty members of the Army National Guard and Air National Guard on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Rusty Lowe/Hoover Fire Department Fire Dept 2016 toy drive 1 Hundreds of toys were loaded onto this rental truck for distribution to children of active duty members of the Army National Guard and Air National Guard. The Cahaba Valley, Hoover, North Shelby and Rocky Ridge fire departments worked together to collect the toys. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Rusty Lowe/Hoover Fire Department Fire Dept 2016 toy drive 2 Hoover firefighters helped fill up the third and final rental truck with Christmas toys slated for children of active duty members of the Army National Guard and Air National Guard. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Rusty Lowe/Hoover Fire Department Fire Dept 2016 toy drive 3 Hoover firefighers help fill up the third and final rental truck full of Christmas toys headed for children of active duty members of the Army National Guard and Air National Guard. Prev Next

The Cahaba Valley, Hoover, North Shelby and Rocky Ridge fire departments together collected enough toys this year to fill three large rental trucks, for distribution to children of deployed soldiers at Christmas.

Hoover firefighters today loaded the last truckload, where it was to be taken to Montgomery for Santa to pick up and deliver on Christmas Eve to children of active duty members of the Army National Guard and Air National Guard, Hoover Fire Department Executive Officer Rusty Lowe said.

The toys were donated by individuals, families, neighborhood associations and businesses since October, Lowe said. “There were a lot of very nice gifts,” he said.

The National Guard Foundation coordinates the effort. It has had several names over the years and currently is called Operation Minutemen Santa’s Express, Lowe said.