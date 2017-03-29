Bluff Park United Methodist Women to hold programs on climate change

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bluff Park United Methodist Church Joyce Lanning Joyce Lanning, a former assistant professor at the Graduate School for Public Health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, took a trip to Antarctica during which she swam with penguins.

The United Methodist Women at Bluff Park United Methodist Church are holding two programs on climate change in April.

The first, scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 5, will feature Joyce Lanning, a former assistant professor in the Graduate School of Public Health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The title of her program is “Climate change is real — a look at two faith-based solutions.”

For the past eight years, Lanning has covered natural resources and the environment for the board of the League of Women Voters of Alabama and served on the Climate Change Task Force for the League of Women Voters of the United States. She also works with the Alabama Environmental Council, Climate Reality Project and Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

On April 26, the United Methodist Women at Bluff Park will have a second climate justice program that is supposed to include practical ideas to make an eco-friendly difference in daily living, as well as hands-on crafts and a climate challenge game. That program also will be at 6 p.m. at the church at 733 Valley St.

For more information, call the church at 822-0910.