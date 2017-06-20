Bluff Park United Methodist to show movies for adults 55 and older

× Expand Still shot from movie trailer by Warner Brothers Pictures The Intern Robert DeNiro, at left, plays a 70-year-old man who decides to come out of retirement and become a senior intern at an online fashion website run by a much younger workaholic played by Anne Hathaway, at right, in "The Intern."

Bluff Park United Methodist Church is showing free movies Wednesday night for people ages 55 and older.

The movies are “What About Bob?” and “The Intern.”

“What About Bob?” tells the story of a psychotherapist (played by Richard Dreyfuss) who loses his mind after one of his obsessive-compulsive and neurotic patients (played by Bill Murray) tracks him down while on his family vacation. The movie is rated PG for mild language, comic violence and innuendo.

“The Intern” is about a 70-year-old widower (played by Robert DeNiro) who decides to leave retirement and go to work as a senior intern for an online fashion site run by a younger and demanding workaholic (played by Anne Hathaway). That movie is rated PG-13 for suggestive content and brief strong language.

Movie refreshments will be available starting at 6 p.m., and both movies are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. One will be shown in the church’s Fireside Room, and the other will be in the Reid Crotty Dining Room. Both the movies and refreshments are free.

Bluff Park United Methodist Church is at 733 Valley St. For more information, call Senior Adult Minister Fran Gatch at 822-0910.