Bluff Park United Methodist to hold program on feeding the hungry Monday night

× Expand Photo by Keith McCoy Feeding Hoover Rocky Ridge Elementary School Principal Dil Uswatte and Riverchase United Methodist Church Associate Pastor Tyler Christiansen show examples of food distributed to children at the school through a weekend backpack program.

Bluff Park United Methodist Church is holding a program Monday night to discuss efforts to feed hungry people in Hoover and central Alabama.

Guest speakers will include Greg Bishop, organizer of the Hoover Helps initiative to feed hungry children through a school backpack program, and Kathryn Strickland, executive director of the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

The program is at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Bluff Park United Methodist Church is at 733 Valley St. For more information, call 822-0910.