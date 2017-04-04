Bluff Park United Methodist Church to hold barbecue, bake sale this weekend

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bluff Park United Methodist Church Bluff Park UMC BBQ 2016 Bob Walker, at left, and Fred Battle work one of the grills at Bluff Park United Methodist Church's annual barbecue and bake sale in April 2016.

Bluff Park United Methodist Church is having its 21st annual barbecue and bake sale on Friday and Saturday, April 7-8.

People can drop by the church from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 7, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, to buy some barbecued pork or baked goods.

About 10 to 12 men are planning to cook 2,500 pounds of meat for the 2017 sale, said Bob Walker, one of the organizers. They were going to start cooking on Wednesday but decided to start today instead due to expected inclement weather on Wednesday.

On Friday night, people can buy a pound of chopped pork or two sandwiches for $8, or an entire Boston butt for $40, Walker said. The butts typically start out about 8.5 pounds before cooking and about 6 pounds after cooking, he said.

On Saturday, church volunteers also will offer the option of a plate of barbecue with baked beans, cole slaw and a drink for $8, Walker said.

For people who are in a hurry, volunteers will have a drive-through lane set up in the church parking lot, he said. “You don’t have to get out of your car.”

The United Methodist Women conduct the bake sale, with items typically ranging in price from 50 cents or a dollar to $20, Walker said.

All proceeds go to the church’s building fund. The church currently is planning to build a new gym and worship and classroom space for youth, Walker said. “We hope to break ground on that very soon.”

People can show up unannounced on the day of the sale or place advance orders by calling the church at 822-0910.