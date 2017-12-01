Bluff Park to hold second annual Christmas parade Saturday morning

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon Bluff Park Christmas parade 2016-20 Participants in the 2016 Bluff Park Christmas parade wave to people along the parade route on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.

The Bluff Park community is putting on its second annual Christmas parade Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and inviting the general public.

The parade will begin at the park next to Shades Cliff pool at 2213 Hawksbury Lane, then go along Cloudland Drive, Lester Lane and Clearview Road and cut through the Bluff Park Village Shopping Center before ending at Sweetspire Gardens at 2146 Tyler Road, said Sam Swiney, one of the organizers.

Organizers are asking people to park at Bluff Park Elementary School instead of along the parade route.

The parade is expected to last about 30 to 45 minutes, Swiney said. Then once the parade ends, there will be food trucks, inflatables, crafts for kids, and vendors at Sweetspire Gardens until at least 1 p.m., Swiney said. Food trucks scheduled to be there include City Bowls, Neighborhood Brew, Repecci’s Italian Ice, Rooski’s and Swamp Monster BBQ.

At least 35 businesses, churches, community groups and individuals have registered to be in the parade so far, including the Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of America and Hoover Softball Association, Swiney said. There likely will be floats, pickup trucks and golf carts decorated for Christmas, and some parade participants will walk the route, he said.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato is scheduled to serve as the grand marshal.

People can still register to be in the parade Friday morning at the park next to Shades Cliff Park. Interested participants should ask for Sam Swiney or Lori Redding.

