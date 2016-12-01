Bluff Park community to put on Christmas parade Saturday

× Expand Bluff Park Christmas Parade logo

The Bluff Park community has organized a Christmas parade that will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The parade will begin at the park next to Shades Cliff pool, go along Cloudland Drive, Lester Lane and Clearview Road, then cut through the Bluff Park Village Shopping Center before ending at Sweetspire Gardens with food trucks, music and activities for kids, said Sam Swiney, one of the organizers.

People in the community decided to seek permission to have a parade because they wanted to build upon the greater sense of community that has been developed in Hoover over the past couple of years, Swiney said.

The parade is not just for people in Bluff Park; the entire Hoover community is invited, he said. People are asked not to park along the parade route but to park at Bluff Park Elementary School instead, Swiney said.

Parade participants so far include the Birmingham Dance Theater, local Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, the Simmons Middle School cheerleaders, the Hoover Belles and sports teams, he said. People can still register to be in the parade through Friday by going to the 2016 Bluff Park Christmas Parade Facebook page, he said.

Pickup trucks, golf carts, small floats, walking groups and bicycle groups decorated for Christmas are invited to participate, he said.