Bluff Park kicks off holiday season with first parade

To celebrate the beginning of the holiday season, the Bluff Park community held their first holiday parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade was initiated after local residents wanted to add to the growing sense of community that has flourished throughout their neighborhood in recent years.

While it was only the inaugural year for the parade, many attendees felt it was a great way to kick off the holidays and to bring the local and surrounding neighborhoods together.

“It was a great first parade for our Bluff Park community,” said Laura Powell. “There were a lot of people involved and it was a great community event.”

Participants throughout the parade included the Hoover Belles, local Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, the Simmons Middle School cheerleaders and local churches, most of whom created floats to accompany the parade. Many participants also brought candy to toss to the children who watched with their parents. At the end of the parade, participants and attendees were able to gather at Sweetspire Gardens for food and activities.

“I thought it was great, with the community all coming together,” said Everett Chapman. “It gets everybody in the holiday spirit.”

Bluff Park will continue their holiday activities with the annual Artists on the Bluff on Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.