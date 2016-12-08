Birmingham man arrested in connection to November counterfeit money case

× Expand Courtesy of Shelby County Jail Demaraaron Cordarriucs Johnson

A 23-year-old Birmingham man has been arrested and charged with first degree possession of a forged instrument.

On Nov. 11, a man reportedly purchased two Kitchen Aid mixers from the Walmart on U.S. 280 using five counterfeit $100 bills. The suspect, later identified as Demaraaron Cordarriucs Johnson, was captured on surveillance. The car the suspect left in was also caught on surveillance, and images on the Hoover Police Department Facebook page led to tips from the public. Those tips helped identify the suspect as Johnson, according to the release.

Arrest warrants were obtained through the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office on Dec. 1, and Johnson was taken into custody on Monday, Dec. 5. His bond is set at $10,000.

Johnson is also suspected in other forgery cases throughout Birmingham, according to the release.