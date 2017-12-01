Bicyclist killed trying to cross U.S. 280 Wednesday was homeless, Hoover police say

× Expand Hoover police night

The bicyclist killed while trying to cross U.S. 280 near Hugh Daniel Drive Wednesday night actually was homeless, Hoover police said this afternoon.

The Shelby County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 63-year-old Randall Richard Phipps, whose most recent address was in Chelsea, according to Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba.

Phipps was trying to cross U.S. 280 on a bicycle near Hugh Daniel Drive when he was struck by a 2014 Honda Civic traveling east on the highway at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, Czeskleba said.

The driver of the Civic was not injured, but Phipps was pronounced dead on the scene, Czeskleba said. Hoover police are still investigating the collision, he said.