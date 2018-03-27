Best of Hoover winners

You nominated and voted for your favorite spots around Hoover, and the final votes have been tallied. Congratulations to all!

The staff of the Hoover Sun is proud to announce the winners of Best of Hoover 2018:

WINNERS

Most Friendly Restaurant Service

► Chick-fil-A - The Grove

► Runner-up: Chick-fil-A - Hoover Commons

Most Kid-Friendly Restaurant

► Chick-fil-A - Hoover Commons

► RU: Chick-fil-A - Patton Creek

Best Breakfast/Brunch

► Big Bad Breakfast

► RU: First Watch

Best Date Night

► Firebirds

► RU: Bellini’s

Best Ladies’ Lunch Spot

► Ashley Mac’s

► RU: Chicken Salad Chick

Best Casual Dining

► Jim 'n Nick's

► RU: The Boot at The Grove

Best Asian Food

► New China

► RU: Mr. Chen’s

Best Italian Food

► Costa's Mediterranean

► RU: Salvatore's

Best Mediterranean Food

► Taziki's

► RU: Costa's Mediterranean

Best Mexican Food

► Iguana Grill

► RU: La Fiesta

Best New Restaurant

(opened after February 2017)

► Chicken Salad Chick

► RU: Metro Diner

Best Burger

► Mugshots

► RU: Baha Burger

Best Pizza

► Tortuga's

► RU: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

Best Cheese Dip

► La Fiesta

► RU: Iguana Grill

Best Place for a Sweet Treat

► Edgar’s Bakery

► RU: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Best Dessert

► Edgar's Bakery - Strawberry Cupcakes

► RU: Ashley Mac's - Strawberry Cake

Best New Business

(Non-restaurant)

► The Nail Bar

► RU: Market House Boutique

Best Place to Buy a Gift

► Wrapsody

► RU: Lou Lou's

Best Children’s Store

► Once Upon a Child

► RU: Sew Precious

Best Women’s Clothing Store

► The Pink Tulip

► RU: Lou Lou’s

Best Store for Men

► Alabama Outdoors

► RU: Hoover Tactical Firearms

Best Place to Buy Home Decor

► Wrapsody

► RU: Urban Home Market

Best Customer Service

(Non-restaurant)

► Hoover Public Library

► RU: Von Maur

Best Veterinarian

► Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic

► RU: Bluff Park Animal Clinic

Best Mechanic Shop

► Express Oil - John Hawkins Parkway

► RU: Estes Tire Warehouse

Best New Car Dealership

► Toyota Hoover

► RU: Mercedes Benz of Birmingham

Best Used Car Dealership

► Driver's Way

► RU: Hoover Toyota

Best Salon

► Aveda Institute

► RU: Pure Style Salon

Best Golf Course

► RTJ - Ross Bridge

► RU: Hoover Country Club

Best Grocery Store

► Publix - Hoover Place

► RU: Publix - Trace Crossings

Best Real Estate Agent

► Harold Collins

► RU: Todd Tucker

Best Dentist

► Hoover Family Dentistry

► RU: Anglin & Nelson Dentistry

Best Orthodontist

► Birmingham Orthodontics

► RU: Backus Orthodontics

Best Workout Facility

► Hoover YMCA

► RU: Hoover Rec Center

Best Pediatrician

► Dr. John Cortopassi - Greenvale Pediatrics

► RU: Dr. Andrew McCown - Southlake Pediatrics

Best Family Practitioner

► Dr. Jody Gilstrap - Brookwood Baptist Primary Care

► RU: Dr. Carrie Huner - Brookwood Primary Care

Best Pharmacy

► Green Valley Drug

► RU: Hoover Hometown Pharmacy

Best Spa

► Renaissance Ross Bridge Spa

► RU: The Nail Bar

Best Chiropractor

► Dr. Drew Klein - LakeCrest Chiropractic & Wellness

► RU: Dr. Stephen Johnson - Legacy Chiropractic and Wellness

Best Orthopedist

► Dr. Michael Ellerbusch - Southlake Orthopaedics

► RU: Dr. Michael Blum - Southlake Orthopaedics

Best Outdoor Space

► Moss Rock Preserve

► RU: Aldridge Gardens

Best Community Event

► Bluff Park Art Show

► RU: Moss Rock Festival

Best Neighborhood

► Bluff Park

► RU: Ross Bridge

Best Church Choir

► Hunter Street Baptist Church

► RU: Riverchase United Methodist Church

Best Teacher

► Kelly Knerr - South Shades Crest Elementary

► RU: John Kincaid - Hoover High

Best Place for Family Outing

► Moss Rock Preserve

► RU: Veterans Park