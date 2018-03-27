Best of Hoover winners

You nominated and voted for your favorite spots around Hoover, and the final votes have been tallied. Congratulations to all!
The staff of the Hoover Sun is proud to announce the winners of Best of Hoover 2018:
WINNERS
Most Friendly Restaurant Service
► Chick-fil-A - The Grove
► Runner-up: Chick-fil-A - Hoover Commons
Most Kid-Friendly Restaurant
► Chick-fil-A - Hoover Commons
► RU: Chick-fil-A - Patton Creek
Best Breakfast/Brunch
► Big Bad Breakfast
► RU: First Watch
Best Date Night
► Firebirds
► RU: Bellini’s
Best Ladies’ Lunch Spot
► Ashley Mac’s
► RU: Chicken Salad Chick
Best Casual Dining
► Jim 'n Nick's
► RU: The Boot at The Grove
Best Asian Food
► New China
► RU: Mr. Chen’s
Best Italian Food
► Costa's Mediterranean
► RU: Salvatore's
Best Mediterranean Food
► Taziki's
► RU: Costa's Mediterranean
Best Mexican Food
► Iguana Grill
► RU: La Fiesta
Best New Restaurant
(opened after February 2017)
► Chicken Salad Chick
► RU: Metro Diner
Best Burger
► Mugshots
► RU: Baha Burger
Best Pizza
► Tortuga's
► RU: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
Best Cheese Dip
► La Fiesta
► RU: Iguana Grill
Best Place for a Sweet Treat
► Edgar’s Bakery
► RU: Nothing Bundt Cakes
Best Dessert
► Edgar's Bakery - Strawberry Cupcakes
► RU: Ashley Mac's - Strawberry Cake
Best New Business
(Non-restaurant)
► The Nail Bar
► RU: Market House Boutique
Best Place to Buy a Gift
► Wrapsody
► RU: Lou Lou's
Best Children’s Store
► Once Upon a Child
► RU: Sew Precious
Best Women’s Clothing Store
► The Pink Tulip
► RU: Lou Lou’s
Best Store for Men
► Alabama Outdoors
► RU: Hoover Tactical Firearms
Best Place to Buy Home Decor
► Wrapsody
► RU: Urban Home Market
Best Customer Service
(Non-restaurant)
► Hoover Public Library
► RU: Von Maur
Best Veterinarian
► Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic
► RU: Bluff Park Animal Clinic
Best Mechanic Shop
► Express Oil - John Hawkins Parkway
► RU: Estes Tire Warehouse
Best New Car Dealership
► Toyota Hoover
► RU: Mercedes Benz of Birmingham
Best Used Car Dealership
► Driver's Way
► RU: Hoover Toyota
Best Salon
► Aveda Institute
► RU: Pure Style Salon
Best Golf Course
► RTJ - Ross Bridge
► RU: Hoover Country Club
Best Grocery Store
► Publix - Hoover Place
► RU: Publix - Trace Crossings
Best Real Estate Agent
► Harold Collins
► RU: Todd Tucker
Best Dentist
► Hoover Family Dentistry
► RU: Anglin & Nelson Dentistry
Best Orthodontist
► Birmingham Orthodontics
► RU: Backus Orthodontics
Best Workout Facility
► Hoover YMCA
► RU: Hoover Rec Center
Best Pediatrician
► Dr. John Cortopassi - Greenvale Pediatrics
► RU: Dr. Andrew McCown - Southlake Pediatrics
Best Family Practitioner
► Dr. Jody Gilstrap - Brookwood Baptist Primary Care
► RU: Dr. Carrie Huner - Brookwood Primary Care
Best Pharmacy
► Green Valley Drug
► RU: Hoover Hometown Pharmacy
Best Spa
► Renaissance Ross Bridge Spa
► RU: The Nail Bar
Best Chiropractor
► Dr. Drew Klein - LakeCrest Chiropractic & Wellness
► RU: Dr. Stephen Johnson - Legacy Chiropractic and Wellness
Best Orthopedist
► Dr. Michael Ellerbusch - Southlake Orthopaedics
► RU: Dr. Michael Blum - Southlake Orthopaedics
Best Outdoor Space
► Moss Rock Preserve
► RU: Aldridge Gardens
Best Community Event
► Bluff Park Art Show
► RU: Moss Rock Festival
Best Neighborhood
► Bluff Park
► RU: Ross Bridge
Best Church Choir
► Hunter Street Baptist Church
► RU: Riverchase United Methodist Church
Best Teacher
► Kelly Knerr - South Shades Crest Elementary
► RU: John Kincaid - Hoover High
Best Place for Family Outing
► Moss Rock Preserve
► RU: Veterans Park