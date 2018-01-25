Baltimore Ravens' Marlon Humphrey arrested on robbery charge from Tuscaloosa

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Marlon Humphrey Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey

Marlon Humphrey, a former Hoover High and University of Alabama football star who just completed his rookie season as a cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens, was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail today on a robbery charge.

The arrest stemmed from an incident at the Hotel Capstone on the University of Alabama campus on Jan. 13, according to a report from the University of Alabama Police Department. Humphrey is accused of taking a $15 charger from a 30-year-old man between 2:03 a.m. and 3:19 a.m., according to the report.

The public part of the report does not indicate what transpired between Humphrey and the other man to make the incident a robbery. The initial police report listed the offense as harassment and fourth-degree theft of property, which both are misdemeanors.

But the charge listed at the Tuscaloosa County Jail was third-degree robbery, which is a Class C felony, said Lt. Andy Norris, the assistant jail commander. Humphrey was booked into the jail at 9:23 a.m. this morning and released at 10:26 a.m. on a $2,500 bond, Norris said.

Efforts to reach Humphrey for comment were unsuccessful.

The Baltimore Ravens issued the following statement regarding Humphrey’s arrest: “Marlon told us that it was a misunderstanding regarding a $15 telephone charger, which he thought was his. Our understanding is that he has been interviewed by University of Alabama Police and is cooperating. We are monitoring the situation.”